Major campaign letter glitch confuses Mirani residents

POSTAL BLUNDER: Current ALP Member for Mirani Jimmy Pearce was shocked to hear the wrong electorate campaign letters were turning up in residents mailboxes. Contributed

"ARE we in Mirani or Miller?”

Confusion has sparked in the Mirani electorate after campaign letters from a candidate in the South East Queensland seat of Miller started turning up in their mailboxes.

Residents in Mount Morgan, Glendale and Sarina areas received a personally addressed candidate profile from LNP candidate Belinda Kippen with two postal vote applications attached.

The Miller electorate encompassed suburbs such as Annerley, Sherwood and Rooklea south of Brisbane.

The campaign letter from a candidate in Miller has ended up in numerous Mirani residents mailboxes. Contributed

The current ALP member for Mirani, Jim Pearce, said the similarity in electorate names was the likely cause of the database error which caused confusion and fear among voters.

"This was confirmed as the likely cause for what is starting to look like a major hiccup in the election campaign,” he said.

"We've got a lot of elderly residents and I'm worried for them so we need to ease their concerns as soon as possible.”

Mr Pearce advised people who receive the glitch letter not to worry and reassured them they are still in the correct electorate.

He said people could also ring the Mirani Electorate Office on 4806 0700 where staff could do an online check.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact the office of Ms Kippen but did not get a reply before publication.