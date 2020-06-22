Menu
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.
Major cash boost for Central Queensland roads

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
CONSTRUCTION is key in boosting jobs and economic growth in Mackay and across the country post coronavirus.

This is the premise behind a new $1.5 billion Federal Government infrastructure package aimed to help stem the impact of COVID-19.

Mackay and Capricornia will receive $31 million for critical roadworks including $18 for targeted road safety improvements on the Peak Downs Highway at Mackay and Eton.

Another $8 million is earmarked for progressive sealing along May Downs Rd, east of Middlemount.

Dawson MP George Christensen said getting shovels in the ground on local construction projects was important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in Mackay.

"In Mackay we are (also) making a $4 million investment for pavement strengthening and resilience on Sam's Road between the Bruce Highway and the Joint Levee Road in North Mackay," Mr Christensen said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the new package would fund shovel-ready infrastructure projects that can support local jobs immediately.

"This funding will deliver critical infrastructure projects right across the country to help keep construction businesses running and people in jobs," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the construction projects also included $5 million of pavement strengthening and resilience along Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

"These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial for helping us bounce back after the COVID-19 crisis has ended by ensuring we have the safe transport connections needed for all Australians to keep moving," Ms Landry said.

