Major Causeway Lake dredging given green light

John Seth said he can wade his way around the entire Causeway Lake

TEN years ago John Seth swam easily in the Causeway Lake. Today he can only wade around.

The local man and keen fisherman yesterday welcomed the proposals for a revitalisation program for the Causeway Lake, but said it must be dredged before any work can be done. "It's great the government is looking at spending money around the Causeway Lake,” he said

"But the silting in the lake has been ongoing for years and it's time to do something about that.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig confirmed that dredging is definitely on the cards if a development project was to happen.

"The Causeway Lake needs to be deepened in order for a development to go ahead,” he said.

"As it gets shallower, major environmental problems arise.

"If we were successful, we aim to utilise the sediment extracted for potential beach areas around the lake for use as fishing areas and there is even potential to make a small island.”

John said that many residents also agreed with the development and hoped it was not just another election promise.