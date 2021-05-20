Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
News

Major change to state’s vaccine rollout

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th May 2021 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through at their local pharmacy under flagged changes to storage rules.

The mRNA jab, the preferred vaccine for those under the age of 50, originally needed to be stored at below-freezing temperatures, but a recent change means they could be stored in a normal fridge with temperatures of -2 to -8C for up to five days.

This would be in addition to state-run hubs, as Queensland races to improve its vaccination rate following reports a quarter of available doses were sitting unused.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said residents having access to vaccines at their local pharmacy would be instrumental in communities where there wasn’t a GP network.

Speaking in Brisbane, federal health minister Greg Hunt confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Administration was considering another change to vaccination storage, in line with recent advice given to European Union health authorities.

Under the EU changes, Pfizer jabs can be stored for up to a month in normal fridge conditions.

“For the Australian context, that would open up general practice and pharmacy options with Pfizer … That’s a very important development,” Mr Hunt said.

A dozen new Pfizer hubs, located within hospital and health services, are expected to be open by the end of next week.

Originally published as Major change to state’s vaccine rollout

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the editor: Quarantine is no guarantee

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Quarantine is no guarantee

        Letters to the Editor Since COVID-19, 2020 made international travel risky and inadvisable, those who ignored the advice and went anyway, now want to come home.

        Woman cops two separate driving bans in one week

        Premium Content Woman cops two separate driving bans in one week

        News She was pulled over while driving after her licence had been taken away due to an...

        Criminal lawyer opens her own practice in CQ

        Premium Content Criminal lawyer opens her own practice in CQ

        Business The firm specialises in criminal and traffic law.

        Where you can meet Maroons greats on CQ visit

        Premium Content Where you can meet Maroons greats on CQ visit

        Rugby League The league big guns will sign autographs and pose for photos as part of Auswide...