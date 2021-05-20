Major change to state’s vaccine rollout

Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

Queenslanders could soon get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through at their local pharmacy under flagged changes to storage rules.

The mRNA jab, the preferred vaccine for those under the age of 50, originally needed to be stored at below-freezing temperatures, but a recent change means they could be stored in a normal fridge with temperatures of -2 to -8C for up to five days.

This would be in addition to state-run hubs, as Queensland races to improve its vaccination rate following reports a quarter of available doses were sitting unused.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said residents having access to vaccines at their local pharmacy would be instrumental in communities where there wasn’t a GP network.

Speaking in Brisbane, federal health minister Greg Hunt confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Administration was considering another change to vaccination storage, in line with recent advice given to European Union health authorities.

Under the EU changes, Pfizer jabs can be stored for up to a month in normal fridge conditions.

“For the Australian context, that would open up general practice and pharmacy options with Pfizer … That’s a very important development,” Mr Hunt said.

A dozen new Pfizer hubs, located within hospital and health services, are expected to be open by the end of next week.

