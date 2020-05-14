Menu
Shoppers pass in front of a Kmart store
Major changes coming to Kmart stores this week

Zara Gilbert
14th May 2020 2:02 PM
Kmart has today announced its stores will begin implementing changes to start the move back towards normality.

As of Wednesday, May 13 stores began reintroducing manned registers with sneeze screens, reopening photo centre kiosks, reintroducing customer holds service and removing purchasing limits on all products.

The availability of high demand home office, fitness, cooking and entertainment products is expected to improve throughout this month and to normalise completely by July.

In saying this, according to Kmart’s Retail Director John Gualtieri, the health and wellbeing of employees and customers remains the business’ number one priority.

As such measures like physical distancing, increased hygiene and limits on the number of people allowed in store at one time will remain in place.

