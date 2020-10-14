Major changes in masterplan for motorsport precinct

The site for the Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct at 53199 Burnett Highway, Bouldercombe, is under contract.

THE ROCKHAMPTON Motorsports Precinct draft plan has undergone some significant changes following hundreds of submissions in community feedback.

The project, which is still in the very early planning stages, is planned to be at 53199 Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe.

Rockhampton Regional Council undertook community consultation throughout August in a bid to understand what the community and stakeholders wanted to see in the design.

In this period, council received 526 submissions, including a petition with 157 signatures favouring the project.

The main issues raised in the submissions against the project were in relation to planning scheme zoning, noise, dust, traffic, water, environmental degradation, air and water pollution and inappropriate size and location.

The new revised concept plan for the Rockhampton Motorsports Precinct

Following feedback to the design, council has amended the concept plan.

The drag strip has been relocated to the front of the site and this may allow for a quarter-mile drag strip instead of the original 1/8.

The speedway circuit has been rejigged to be an oval, which in turn allows for longer straights and more passing opportunities.

A burnout pad and commercial area (to be potentially used for a service station) have also been included.

Councillor Donna Kirkland, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher look at plans for the new motorsport precinct at Bouldercombe.

The remote control car track has been relocated, next to the welcome centre.

The motocross and supercross tracks have been combined and the twin mud racing track now allows for a run off and pit area while the BMX track has been relocated to the southern boundary.

Parking has been adjusted to be more centralised and additional trees will be installed to allow for shade and create buffers for nearby residents.

Plans for the motorsport precinct to be built at Bouldercombe.

The 4x4 trail has also been combined with general off-road area for mud sports.

The camping has been extended along the western boundary and there are no tracks or camping areas near the creek/biodiversity corridor.

Further community consultation will now begin until the end of the month and a final master plan is to be presented at a council workshop in November.

A budget of $200,000 has been allocated towards the master planning and development approval process.

Council aims to apply for external grant and government funding.

The development is expected to be a multimillion-dollar development that will be delivered in stages over many years.

