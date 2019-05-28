Menu
The program will help students kick start their careers in mining.
Careers

Major coal company offering teens shot at mining career

Melanie Plane
by
28th May 2019 8:20 AM
FROM the classroom to the coalfield - that is the pathway a major coal mining company is offering to a number of Central Queensland teenagers.

Anglo American Coal are recruiting for their 2019 Junior Miner Program for Moranbah North Mine west of Mackay.

The program, which is open for candidates aged 16-19 years, will involve students undertaking a comprehensive training plan as a 'junior miner' on a two year fixed term contract.

Junior miners will rotate through operational departments gaining a broad understanding of the underground mining process.

Working alongside a range of technical and operational professionals, they will be provided with on the job and competency-based training.

As part of the program, successful candidates will undertake a Certificate II in Underground Coal Mining Operations to kick-start their careers in underground mining.

This is a rostered position and camp accommodation is offered whilst on shift if the successful applicant resides outside the Moranbah region.

Applications for the program close at midnight on Sunday, June 2. To apply, click here.

anglo american coal mining mining industry mining jobs moranbah north mine
