Major coal terminal launches recruitment drive

WORKERS keen to break into the resources industry could get their opportunity at Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal as the export hub recruits skilled and unskilled workers.

DBCT have launched a new recruitment drive for production operators who would be responsible for operating mobile equipment such as dozers, front-end loaders and other mobile equipment, assisting with site coal recovery and operating the terminal's production equipment.

Steve Rae, CEO of DBCT, said it was a great opportunity for people who would like to make a change into the industry, or for existing operators to apply for a position where they can be home after each shift.

"We are undertaking two streams with the recruitment process, one for skilled operators and one for unskilled operators," Mr Rae said.

"We recognise that both pools will have something to bring to our company, and will provide training where necessary."

Mr Rae said the decision to open up the recruitment process was about widening the pool to ensure a diverse range of applicants.

"We know that we can focus on skilled operators and we will get a large number of applicants to choose from, but we also want to provide opportunities to people who may not have the right qualifications but would still be a great fit for our company," he said.

"It is desirable for an applicant to have experience operating mobile equipment, but these are things we can train someone in as long as they are ready to learn and get hands on. They need to be willing to get dirty as this is an outdoor position around site."

Mr Rae said DBCT was an equal opportunity employer and he hoped the applicant pool would be a diverse one.

"Operations is traditionally a male-dominated career, however, we have female operators on site and value what they bring to the organisation," he said.

"I also encourage people who identify in other areas of diversity to apply. Mackay's diversity is expanding, and we believe that DBCT workforce should reflect that."

Interested people need to apply via the DBCT website and complete all the sections in the application to the best of their ability. A cover letter outlining why applicants believe they are the best person for the job and a resume should also be included.

To help people understand the roles, DBCT is hosting an information session from 5.30-7.30pm tonight at the Ocean International, Bridge Road, Mackay.