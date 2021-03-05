Major coast road upgrade revealed as part of fire recovery

Byfield National Park will be more resilient to future bushfires after receiving a $495,000 boost, as part of $10.7 million in bushfire recovery projects announced Friday by the Australian and Queensland governments.

In 2019, the Cobraball bushfire burnt across the Capricorn Coast, engulfing 12,100 hectares of land including 15 homes, 38 sheds, 8,500 hectares of grazing land and 275 hectares of horticultural production land.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the fourth and final round of Local Economic Recovery projects was a joint investment of $36.8 million to support recovery in Queensland communities hit hard by the 2019-20 bushfires.

Ms Landry said the 21 projects funded across Queensland included an exciting project in Capricornia.

“In our area, $495,000 will go to Livingstone Shire Council for the Stoney Creek Rd upgrade in Byfield National Park,” she said.

“This project will upgrade Stoney Creek Rd, a key national park and state forest access road.

“The work will ensure reliable and safe access for visitors to Byfield State Forest, and support growth of tourism.

“It will also improve emergency access and support the ongoing viability and safety of the local area.

“This boost to our local area is great to see, and I can’t wait to see the work moving and the benefits flowing.”

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga welcomed the $495,000 in funding to upgrade Stoney Creek Rd and protect Byfield National Park from future bushfires.

“Stoney Creek Rd is a vital access route to get in and out of Byfield National Park, and by upgrading it we can ensure better accessibility in times of crisis,” Ms Lauga said.

“The upgrades include sealing the road and widening sections, which will also make the region more accessible for tourists and locals alike.

“Crucially the work will generate local construction jobs as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“The 2019-20 bushfires demonstrated that we need to do more to prevent bushfires and mitigate those risks, so it’s great to see all levels of government working together to mitigate that risk.”

The announcement built on two more Local Economic Recovery projects in Capricornia supported through earlier funding rounds.

This included $2 million to design and construct a four-megalitre concrete potable water supply reservoir and associated infrastructure in Livingstone Shire Council and $500,000 to enhance the pathway connection from Cooee Bay Beach to Wreck Point and Lammermoor Beach, including stairways, rest areas, boardwalk, a memorial bench seat and beach access.