Major coast shopping centre to go under hammer

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors are likely to snap up millions of dollars worth of Central Queensland commercial property this month as multiple major properties go under the hammer.

National property agents Burgess Rawson, who hold major auctions of properties across Australia every month in Melbourne and Sydney, has multiple local properties listed as part of their May Portfolio Auction.

Notable local properties set to go under the hammer include a major Capricorn Coast shopping centre and a popular Rockhampton service station.

The 'Emu Park Village' which includes a strong tenant line up of Supa IGA, Star Pharmacy, Degani's Cafe plus two specialty tenancies, is expected to be sold at auction later this month along with the BP service station on the corner of Yaamba and Richardson Rds, Rockhampton.

The Emu Park shopping precinct, which was built in 2011, is expected to attract a lot of investor interest with Metcash (T/A Drakes Supa IGA) holding a 15 year lease at the property until 2026 with the option of extending until 2041.

Drakes IGA account for 82% of the total $879, 102 income per annum of the centre and have guaranteed fixed 3% annual rent increases.

Aside from the local Burgess Rawson auction properties, a number of notable and large local commercial sites have recently hit the market.

The iconic Yester-Years at Gnomes antique shop building in the Rockhampton CBD was recently listed for $695,000 while a modern industrial Foster St, Gracemere property with a price tag of $2.2m has also entered the market with 'blue chip' tenant AURIZON holding the lease on the property for at least the next 18 months.

Another investment opportunity exists in the Rockhampton home of retail giant Officeworks which also recently hit the market.

Southern agents Savills are accepting Expressions of Interest on the property, which is wholly leased to Officeworks until at least 2023, until the start of next month.

The major commercial listings come off the back of the release of Herron Todd White's Month In Review for May which indicates the Rockhampton commercial market is at the 'start of recovery' phase, well ahead of Gladstone and Mackay which have been approaching the bottom of the market for some time.

HTW analysts say tenanted investment properties have been quite keenly sough after by bother local and non-local investors with investors looking to make countercyclical investments in the hope of capital growth as market confidence returns in the future.

"While activity has been relatively strong in recent months, prices have remained relatively flat. Investors remain selective and are sensitive to WALE and tenant strength,” HTW say.

"Offsetting this relatively strong sales activity has been some falls in achievable rentals, particularly for larger properties as fewer potential tenants are active and those that are can take advantage of landlords eager to reduce their vacancies.

"This is a relatively complex market and investors should be careful that the rents being achieved by their investment property are at market.”