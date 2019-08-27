Major company in line for huge discount

A DISCOUNT for Telstra has caused one Isaac Region councillor to take a stand for his community.

Cr Greg Austen said giving the company a discount for its proposed telecommunications tower at Mistake Creek was unfair.

The discount proposal would see Telstra pay 50 per cent less on council's development costs.

Mistake Creek, which is now formally referred to as Clermont, will have a new tower funded under the Federal Government's Black Spot Program. The site, on Clermont-Alpha Rd, is supposed to be developed late this year.

But Cr Austen said giving a multi-national company a discount was unfair for other community members who were not eligible for the discount. "No business gets a reduction. I don't think Telstra should have one either,” he said.

Cr Austen suggested refusing the discount and said he believed Telstra would put the tower there anyway.

Division 1 Councillor Greg Austen.

However, other councillors said playing devil's advocate was not smart when the development would benefit the community.

Cr Simon West said he could agree with the principal of Cr Austen's suggestion, but said he would not like to "pull the trigger on the bluff”.

He said the council should look at ways in which they could avoid this position in the future.

Deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea said this had been discussed at committee meetings and the overall need for the community outweighed the need for the money.

She added there was a precedent in discounting developments which would benefit the greater community.

The council voted to allow the discount, with Cr Austen voting against it.

Telstra's website says the development is to begin and be completed in late 2019.