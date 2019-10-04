Menu
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
Major CQ highway closed after cattle truck rollover

Maddelin McCosker
4th Oct 2019 6:11 AM
AS MANY as seven head of cattle had to be put down on Thursday night after a cattle truck rolled 40kms east of Dauringa on the Capricorn Highay.

The prime mover, which was travelling from Rockhampton to Dauringa, was 250 metres from the top of the Gogango Range shortly before 7pm, with one of its two trailers flipping on its side.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed the driver was able to get themself out of the truck and was not injured.

Around 40 to 45 head of cattle were believed to be on the road after the rollover, with reports of cars clipping cattle.

Queensland Police were able to confirm seven head of cattle were put down due to injuries sustained during the crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews on scene.

The Caricorn Highway was closed from around 7pm until just after 11pm while the truck and cattle were being removed from the trailers and the road.

A heavy hauler was called to right the trailer at 9.30pm and the road was cleared of all cattle by 10.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that no one was injured in the rollover.

