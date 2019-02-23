Major CQ project contractors gather to talk tactics

WITH $3.5 billion worth of major projects on the way to CQ, it's critical to get the balance right when it comes to utilising the regions resources.

Projects currently underway or due to arrive in coming years, include the construction and upgrades in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area, Capricornia Correctional Centre, Rookwood Weir, Clarke Creek Wind and Solar Project, Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Project and roads projects including Bruce Highway Northern Access Upgrade, Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and the Rockhampton Ring Road project.

Which was why economic development organisation Capricorn Enterprise, lead by CEO Mary Carroll, gathered together representatives of seven major contractors yesterday at the Frenchville Sports Club for a Regional Projects Meeting to allow them to share project information and create a greater understanding of region's big ticket projects.

"It came out of our major projects forum towards the end of last year where we had 200 people in the audience where our major contractors gave presentations on their projects,” Ms Carroll said.

"It was very obvious on that day, to the major contractors particularly, that a lot of our major projects here will be occurring at the same time.”

Consequently the Regional Projects Meeting was convened, where the contractors revealed their critical timelines, scope of works, key milestone indicators, and skills, training, procurement, materials, supply chain and primary industry engagement requirements.

Ms Carroll said she wanted to see the major contractors working collectively and cohesively together to ensure that we could capitalise on these major projects over the next decade.

"All of (the projects) have 80 per cent local procurement requirements so for this region to get the best benefit out of $3.5 billion worth of projects coming our way, we need to make sure that the major contractors can collectively work together, with us as the conduit, so that we can get the best bang for our buck,” she said.