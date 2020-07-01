Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’
THE Rookwood Weir project is “go go go” according to the Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham who was in our region this week to inspect construction progress.
Before the long-awaited weir can be built, upgrades are necessary for the project’s supporting infrastructure including a $2.1 million Capricorn Highway Intersection at Gogango, a 16.5 km Thirsty Creek Road Upgrade (worth $7.5 million) and the construction of a new 18-metre high, 220-metre-wide bridge at Riverslea (valued at $14 million).
Dr Lynham said he was delighted to see the project pushing ahead.
“I was out there looking at the (Gogango) intersection upgrade, I was out there looking at Thirsty Creek, it looks magnificent,” he said.
“And that’s the start of jobs on Rookwood.
“The Riverslea Bridge, that starts construction soon and will be completed late next year,”
Following an intensive evaluation process by the Rookwood Weir Project team, he said in July or August they were expected to announce which construction partner they had selected to finalise the design of the weir with Sunwater.
“September will see the tenders and final design and we’ll have construction starting on the actual weir in April 2021,” he said.
“It’s on schedule, we’re pushing ahead and we’ll see Rookwood Weir coming out of the Fitzroy River, very shortly indeed.”