Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

INSERT WEIR HERE: Sunwater has released a number of images showing the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir as construction ramps up on the project’s supporting infrastructure.

THE Rookwood Weir project is “go go go” according to the Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham who was in our region this week to inspect construction progress.

Before the long-awaited weir can be built, upgrades are necessary for the project’s supporting infrastructure including a $2.1 million Capricorn Highway Intersection at Gogango, a 16.5 km Thirsty Creek Road Upgrade (worth $7.5 million) and the construction of a new 18-metre high, 220-metre-wide bridge at Riverslea (valued at $14 million).

ROOKWOOD MAP: These are the main features of the Rookwood Weir project which is situated on the Fitzroy River, approximately 66km southwest of Rockhampton.

Dr Lynham said he was delighted to see the project pushing ahead.

“I was out there looking at the (Gogango) intersection upgrade, I was out there looking at Thirsty Creek, it looks magnificent,” he said.

“And that’s the start of jobs on Rookwood.

ROOKWOOD UPDATE: Queensland's Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham visited the Rockhampton region to see first hand the progress towards realising the Rookwood Weir project.

“The Riverslea Bridge, that starts construction soon and will be completed late next year,”

Following an intensive evaluation process by the Rookwood Weir Project team, he said in July or August they were expected to announce which construction partner they had selected to finalise the design of the weir with Sunwater.

The construction of the Rookwood Weir will be managed by the Rookwood Weir Alliance, made up of Sunwater, GHD (as the design proponent) and a construction proponent (still be appointed).

“September will see the tenders and final design and we’ll have construction starting on the actual weir in April 2021,” he said.

“It’s on schedule, we’re pushing ahead and we’ll see Rookwood Weir coming out of the Fitzroy River, very shortly indeed.”