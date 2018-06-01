Major crash on Yeppoon road in peak hour, avoid the area

THREE children and two adults have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on Neils and Yeppoon road this afternoon.

Emergency services received the call around 5.12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one female patient has been assessed for abdominal injuries but is in a stable condition.

It is understood the injuries are from an airbag deployment.

The children are believed to be eight, four and two years old and have bruising from seatbelt restraints.

One male adult patient has no obvious injuries.

It is believed the vehicles are obstructing the road and the road may be closed.