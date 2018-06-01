Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police in operation Unite. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in operation Unite. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright
Breaking

Major crash on Yeppoon road in peak hour, avoid the area

vanessa jarrett
by
1st Jun 2018 5:43 PM

THREE children and two adults have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on Neils and Yeppoon road this afternoon.

Emergency services received the call around 5.12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one female patient has been assessed for abdominal injuries but is in a stable condition.

It is understood the injuries are from an airbag deployment.

The children are believed to be eight, four and two years old and have bruising from seatbelt restraints.

One male adult patient has no obvious injuries.

It is believed the vehicles are obstructing the road and the road may be closed.

qps two vehicle accident yeppoon crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man drove drunk for an hour looking for place to sleep

    premium_icon Man drove drunk for an hour looking for place to sleep

    Crime He was double the legal limit at the time

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Group of juveniles involved in Yeppoon thefts

    Crime Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay confirmed enforcement had been taken

    Agriculture at forefront of minister's CQ visit

    Agriculture at forefront of minister's CQ visit

    News AGRICULTURAL capabilities in Central Highlands region are on radar

    CQ's past yet to be uncovered at 2018 Heritage Festival

    CQ's past yet to be uncovered at 2018 Heritage Festival

    News Antique dealer, Ian Thomson will conduct valuations

    Local Partners