Major cycling path upgrades for busy Rocky intersection

Zara Goodson and Kate Giamerelos competing in the Rockhampton Cycling Club road race in 2015. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Zara Goodson and Kate Giamerelos competing in the Rockhampton Cycling Club road race in 2015. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Shayla Bulloch
by

SAFETY was the main issue among Rockhampton councillors today as a new cycling upgrade was proposed for a bustling intersection.

In the last ordinary Rockhampton Regional Council meeting for the year, councillors discussed an upgrade to North and Murray St roundabout to complete the "missing link” in the North St cycling priority route.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, who attended her first and last meeting of the year since being reappointed as mayor after running in the state election, thought there could be other ways to utilise the space to make it safer and more visually appealing for the South Rockhampton intersection.

The proposal outlined works including line marking, pavement symbols, and a second raised pavement to encourage slower riders to cross safely through the nearest street instead of going through the roundabout with traffic.

A design of the proposed cycling upgrade to North and Murray St roundabout.
A design of the proposed cycling upgrade to North and Murray St roundabout.

Initial designs showed the pavement areas would be on each corner of the joining streets and create a transition for inexperienced riders to cross safely.

The design was similar to the off-road cycle facilities completed at North and Campbell St.

Cr Strelow raised issues with the pavement transition areas saying it didn't seem logical compared to other cycling upgrades.

Three previous submissions have been moved since 2015 to upgrade other intersections in Rocky for cyclists including Upper Dawson Rd, Norman Rd and North St.

North St was nominated as one of "the spines of the cycle network” after consultants looked at gaps and deficiencies within the network.

Norman Rd and Moores Creek Rd were also identified as major routes along with cycle access on the three Fiztroy River crossings and interconnectivity between them.

Cr Strelow also raised concerns regarding the price tag of the project, expected to cost council around $243,000 after 50 per cent funding from the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program if successful.

Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Applications for the grants closed on December 20 with successful projects to be announced in July 2018.

"It is a lot of money, I wonder whether there are other cycling ways that could achieve more,” she said.

Councillors gave their opinions on the project with Cr Rose Swadling adding the upgrade would benefit people on mobility scooters, not just cyclists.

Cr Tony Williams supported the proposal saying he would agree to "anything that will improve the safety of these intersections”.

Although Cr Strelow was not entirely sold on the project, she requested that if approved any further proposals be put through the infrastructure committee meeting.

"Councillors will then be able to pick priority,” she said.

The proposal was eventually moved by councillors.

Topics:  cycling margaret strelow rockhampton regional council upgrades

