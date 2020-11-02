Menu
Motorists are facing long delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck and car collided. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Major delays after Bruce Hwy truck crash at Caboolture

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 10:12 AM
Delays are building near the Bruce Highway at Caboolture after a truck crash on an on ramp.

Emergency services were called to reports a truck and car had collided on the Bruce Highway on ramp off Bribie Island road about 8.30am.

Two people in a stable condition are being assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have advised motorists heading south to expect about 20-minute delays.

