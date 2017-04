8.15AM: A TRUCK has crashed, spilling its contents across the road on the Carnarvon Hwy.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) warn of delays of up to an hour, 10km north of Injune, as the vehicle's load is recovered.

The DTMR report emergency services are on scene, but further details are currently not available.

Motorists are urged to show patience on the road.