Major development in Rocky COVID-19 nurse investigation

A general view of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, Saturday, May 16, 2020. North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

WHEN A Rockhampton nurse tested positive for coronavirus in mid-May, health authorities immediately braced for a worst-case scenario of up to 1000 cases a day, but fears of an anticipated outbreak remained just that.

Progress has since been made on two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre and how it seemingly escaped disaster after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles during his Rockhampton visit in the wake of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre COVID-19 case

During a visit in the days after the positive test, the Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles announced there would be two investigations into the case - one carried out by the CQHHS, and another independent investigation under the Director General.

He said investigations into the NRNC were to help understand "what went wrong" and to make sure "it never happens again".

"That internal investigation will be undertaken by the HHS but as I've outlined, we will have an independent investigation," he said during his May visit.

"The findings of that recommendation will be made public, I think it's incredibly important, I think it's also important that the investigation happen faster than these kinds of investigations would usually take - often health service investigations can take months."

Signs outside of Rockhampton Base Hospital's fever clinic

Just over a month on, the CQHHS investigation is complete and independent review findings are just weeks away according to Queensland Health.

"CQ Health has concluded its local investigation of the matter and has shared its findings with Queensland Health as part of a broader independent investigation," a Queensland Health spokesman said.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter until the independent investigation has been completed.

"We are on track to deliver the final report by mid July, 2020."

The days and weeks after the positive case resulted in elderly residents being moved to other hospitals and numerous public fever clinics established throughout Rockhampton and Central Queensland more broadly.

Despite this, Rockhampton has yet to report another case of COVID-19 since the NRNC case.