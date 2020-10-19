Major development plans for quiet Cap Coast suburb

The Kinka Beach estate is 11km from the Yeppoon CBD.

KINKA Beach is poised for its first development in many years.

Kingsway Estate is a residential housing development of 51 lots.

Civil works have been proposed for the site at 1056 – 1060 Scenic Hwy.

The developer, KB Developers, has proposed operational works which include road works, stormwater works, water infrastructure, drainage work, signage and sewage infrastructure.

The work is valued at $1,822,600, including GST, materials and labour.

The site has a current development approval from December 2019.

Real estate advertising for the blocks of land state the development is 11km south of the Yeppoon CBD and provides a “unique land offering of flat, sewered, acre lots in close proximity to the beach”.

The blocks vary in shapes and orientations with large sized lots and are positioned on a predominantly sandy base.

The development application was lodged by Siris and Associates Consulting Engineers to Livingstone Shire Council.

An application fee of $39,839 was requested by council.

It is now being assessed by council officers for an approval decision.

