Major development plans for quiet Cap Coast suburb
KINKA Beach is poised for its first development in many years.
Kingsway Estate is a residential housing development of 51 lots.
Civil works have been proposed for the site at 1056 – 1060 Scenic Hwy.
The developer, KB Developers, has proposed operational works which include road works, stormwater works, water infrastructure, drainage work, signage and sewage infrastructure.
The work is valued at $1,822,600, including GST, materials and labour.
The site has a current development approval from December 2019.
Real estate advertising for the blocks of land state the development is 11km south of the Yeppoon CBD and provides a “unique land offering of flat, sewered, acre lots in close proximity to the beach”.
The blocks vary in shapes and orientations with large sized lots and are positioned on a predominantly sandy base.
The development application was lodged by Siris and Associates Consulting Engineers to Livingstone Shire Council.
An application fee of $39,839 was requested by council.
It is now being assessed by council officers for an approval decision.
