Major development revealed for CQ healthcare

Sisters and nurses of Mater Misericordiae Rockhampton celebrate the merger with Mater as one private state-wide network.

Sisters and nurses of Mater Misericordiae Rockhampton celebrate the merger with Mater as one private state-wide network.

RESOURCES for Rockhampton’s Mater Hospital will from today increase significantly following news the more than 100-year-old establishment will merge with its sister health services across the state.

Rockhampton region’s established Mercy Health and Aged Care services will join forces with North Queensland’s Mater Health Services and Mater Misericordiae Limited in the state’s southeast.

The Mater will form under one umbrella as one private statewide network.

The bold move has been in the works for two years and is set to deliver greater benefit for Queenslanders across regional and remote areas by providing better access to its available statewide expertise and services.

The merger was today announced as two of Mater’s senior health executives inspected the private institution in Rockhampton’s south.

Mater Health Rockhampton executive officer Sue Thurbon said the unification of the state’s wider Mater network would further develop the hospital’s footprint within Rockhampton’s community.

She said it would broaden their ability to provide excellent service, bringing all of the different skills together.

“Connecting with Mater at a statewide level means Rockhampton will be a part of an exciting new era in healthcare, with direct access to a network of Queensland’s greatest healthcare services and medical professionals,” she said.

Mater Misericordiae Rockhampton staff celebrate the merger with Mater as one private statewide network.

She added the merger also marked an exciting step forward for the hospital as it moved to provide the region with better access to skills and resources across all Mater ministries.

“As we connect with our peers across the regions, we are supported by our rich Mater heritage and come together under one mission to empower people to live better lives through improved health and wellbeing.”

Mater’s merger signified a historic move, said Ms Thurbon, as the partnering of its century-long history with a forward-looking journey thrusts the hospital into a contemporary healthcare provider.

Mater Health regional executive director Gerard Wyvill reinforced Ms Thurbon’s sentiments, saying the future of Mater in Queensland was a continually developing one.

“We are moving confidently into our future to become Queensland’s largest not-for-profit healthcare network.”

He said the collaboration would allow for a network of hospitals and integration of shared expertise and capabilities across healthcare, education and research.

“This new chapter in the Mater story will proceed with the integrity of our heritage and our longstanding Mater values, based on compassionate service and patient-centred care.”

The Mater Rockhampton has 136 beds with five operating theatres, a surgical ward, private emergency service, mother and babies unit, rehabilitation, cardiology and other specialised units.

It is understood no jobs will be impacted by the merger.