Major development to be decided by Livingstone Shire Council

THE FINAL decision will be made today on 199 new residential lots at Sea Haven Estate on the Capricorn Coast after being delayed five times.

The 27,640 ha site at Havenwood Dve, Taroomball comes under five separate development applications by Keppel Developments Pty Ltd, which will all be considered by Livingstone Shire Council at this morning's meeting.

The proposal comprises stages 4B-9 of Sea Haven Estate, adding to 88 residential lots, a playground, drainage reserves, linear parkland and internal roads currently developed.

The location of the development at Taroomball is characterised by a mix of residential and rural land and is considered to be a vital link between the residential areas of Lammermoor to the south and Taranganba and Yeppoon to the north.

The application also requires a material change of use for 199 dwellings.

A number of planning scheme overlays need to be considered in assessing the application, including drainage problems, steep land, waterways and wetlands, good quality agricultural land, bushfire hazards and acid sulphate soils.

In late January, a further application to create a further 122 lots was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council but these will not be assessed today.