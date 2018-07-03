Menu
PHOTO ATTACHED - CAPTION: Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions.
Council News

Major development to be decided by Livingstone Shire Council

by Christine Mckee
3rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
THE FINAL decision will be made today on 199 new residential lots at Sea Haven Estate on the Capricorn Coast after being delayed five times.

The 27,640 ha site at Havenwood Dve, Taroomball comes under five separate development applications by Keppel Developments Pty Ltd, which will all be considered by Livingstone Shire Council at this morning's meeting.

The proposal comprises stages 4B-9 of Sea Haven Estate, adding to 88 residential lots, a playground, drainage reserves, linear parkland and internal roads currently developed.

The location of the development at Taroomball is characterised by a mix of residential and rural land and is considered to be a vital link between the residential areas of Lammermoor to the south and Taranganba and Yeppoon to the north.

The application also requires a material change of use for 199 dwellings.

A number of planning scheme overlays need to be considered in assessing the application, including drainage problems, steep land, waterways and wetlands, good quality agricultural land, bushfire hazards and acid sulphate soils.

In late January, a further application to create a further 122 lots was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council but these will not be assessed today.

