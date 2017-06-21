Major development to transform Capricorn Coast town

An upgraded service station and food and drink outlet will be developed on Pattison and Archer streets, Emu Park.

EMU Park's only service station will be demolished after 41 years to make way for a major development.

The Livingstone Shire Council (LSC) councillors yesterday unanimously approved a material change of use application to build a new service station and food and drink outlet at the Pattinson and Archer street site in the seaside village.

A report presented to the LSC outlined the 24/7 service station will use the entire 1876sq m space across four lots, and include three refuelling dispensers with six filling positions, two underground fuel tanks and a 168sq m ancillary store.

The proposal also incorporates a 78sq m convenience restaurant and takeaway food store tenancy, able to be used interchangeably, depending on the tenant.

Prime movers and semi-trailers can stand wholly within the site, and a loading bay allows for heavy rigid vehicles to enter and exit.

Attempts were made to contact the owners of the existing service station, but they were unavailable before time of print.

The demolition and construction timeline is currently unknown, but the next closest service station is the Puma in Zilzie.

The concept designs for the modernised service station, approved unanimously by the Livingstone Shire councillors subject to conditions, for construction in Emu Park. Livingstone Shire Council

The proposal, submitted by consultants R&D Rentals Pty Ltd C/- TFA Project Group, was open to public notification between April 13, 2017 and May 11, 2017.

It received only received two submissions; one was in favour, but not properly lodged.

The other raised concerns over a "constant stream of traffic, mostly 4WD vehicles", generating dust and noise both during construction and once operational.

Council officers commented the noise would continue with the existing service station if it wasn't redeveloped, and said a 1.8m fence would screen potential noise.

The new service station will include three bowsers with six fuelling areas. Livingstone Shire Council

The submitter also questioned the viability of and necessity for another food outlet in Emu Park.

"Existing business are struggling in this economic climate, and adding another competitor will only damage their bottom line," the submission states.

Council commented the small-scale area and co-location of a service station and food tenancy is considered an "appropriate development" in the business zone, and will provide opportunity to combine vehicle trips to the site by "providing two complimentary services to both locals and travellers".