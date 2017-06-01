Major disruptions loom as busy intersection gets upgrade

Major road works are about to begin in Rockhampton.

ONE OF Rockhampton's busiest intersection's is poised to get a much needed facelift starting this weekend and unfortunately, there's going to be some delays.

Department of Transport and Main Roads said the Bruce Highway (Moores Creek Road)/Alexandra-High Streets intersection roadworks are set to take place on Sunday 4 June 2017 with completion expected by July 2017, weather permitting.

During this time, the intersection will undergo minor median and kerb changes and underground electrical works.

Works will take place between 6pm and 6am up to seven days a week and motorists should expect lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.