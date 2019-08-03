Major drawcards to attract visitors to Capricorn Coast

BRING IT ON: CQUniversity Village Festival is just one of many LSC community-run events giving life to the region.

THIS weekend marks the start of the CQUniversity Village Festival, which this year is running across two weekends until Sunday, August11.

This annual event, now in its 17th year, transforms the Capricorn Coast into a vibrant hub of music, arts and culture.

Over the years the Village Festival has evolved to become a showcase for regional entertainers and the arts, as well as a major drawcard for thousands of visitors and residents.

The event also brings into sharp focus the important role that community-based-and-driven events are collectively playing as significant economic drivers for our region's local businesses and tourism operators.

In recent months, the shire has played host to an impressive mix of popular community-organised and council-sponsored events.

These events have included Tropical Bloom Festival, Classics by the Coast Car Show, Beef to Beach in Bell Park, Freeze MND Fundraiser by The Yeppoon Swans AFL Club, Keppel Coast Arts Creek Sessions, NAIDOC Week and the award-winning indigenous dance troupe Djuki Mala who performed to a sellout crowd at Yeppoon Town Hall, Yeppoon Triathlon Festival, as well as major sporting events the Cap Coast 'Full Throttle!' Human Powered Vehicle Event, Capricorn Coast Junior Cup Netball Carnival, the recent Capricorn Coast Outrigger Canoe Club Regatta, and this weekend's Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.

Looking forward, the region will host community and sporting events almost every weekend for the rest of 2019, including council's annual Seniors Week programme (August14-29 ), Keppel Coast Arts Legend and the Locals featuring Troy Cassar-Daley (August23), StBrendan's Rodeo (August31), Keppel Bay Sailing Club Regatta (August31 - September1), Emu Park Fishing Classic (September6-8), Beach Day Out (September20), KBSC Queensland Youth Competition and Championships (September22-29), Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest (October11-13), World Singing Day (October19), Keppel Coast Arts Creek Sessions (October20) and Emu Park Lions Club Oktoberfest (November2).

The council and its partner organisations also plan to showcase sustainability initiatives and projects occurring throughout the shire at the inaugural Sustainable Livingstone Expo on September 29 at Beaman Park in Yeppoon.

While this is just a snapshot of the region's events and activities, it highlights how important events like these are in bringing the community together to celebrate our people, our culture and diversity while generating an economic boost by also bringing visitors to the region.

Local Government areas the size of Livingstone may not always have the financial resources that larger regional centres have, however we often 'hit well above our weight' by harnessing people power from the wide variety of community groups, sporting clubs and organisations that have become the driving force behind some of our region's biggest annual events.

On behalf of the council and the wider community, I would like to commend and thank those involved in staging and organising these events.

From the clubs, groups and organisations to the individual volunteers, and the generous sponsors who provide support to help make the events happen, you are all real community champions.