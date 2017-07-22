24°
Major environmental ban spurred on by CQ group

Shayla Bulloch | 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MP Brittany Lauga with Jo Stoyel pushing to ban single use plastic bags
MP Brittany Lauga with Jo Stoyel pushing to ban single use plastic bags

FROM a local dream to a state wide reality, Jo Stoyel's continuous battle to ban the bag has finally paid off.

The committee member of Plastic Bag Free Livingstone explained how an ambitious goal to ban plastic bags in Livingstone Shire quickly escalated to include the whole state.

The Queenslander's lead the way in the recent bold announcement by major retailers, Woolworths and Coles, to phase out all single-use plastic bags by 2018.

"We have been networking a lot with State and Local government to get the ban and they have been really supportive of our vision," she said.

"Our group submitted petitions for the extermination of single use plastic bags on the coast and that's what made the legislation come through that will actually be implemented by July 2018 throughout QLD," she explained.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor, Bill Ludwig, explained how Council has been in full support of innovative thinkers like Plastic Bag Free Livingstone and will continue to have an exceptional relationship with them and similar initiatives.

"Combating the war on waste requires a 'whole of community' response," he said.

"Over recent years Council has also established exceptional partnerships with buy-in and ideas from community groups like Plastic Bag Free Livingstone, Surfrider Foundation, businesses, schools and general community."

The group has recently introduced a number of other creative initiatives to push their message to the community as much as possible.

"We have recently created 'Plastic Bag Free' stickers for retailers to pop in their windows to show their support," she said.

 

The newest initiative by Plastic Bag Free Livingstone for business owners to remind their customers of their support of the bag ban.
The newest initiative by Plastic Bag Free Livingstone for business owners to remind their customers of their support of the bag ban. Shayla Bulloch

"The community has been really supportive and positive of the efforts from our businesses supporting the initiative. Everyone's been really hands on with pushing for this," she said.

Keep an eye out for the group's stencilled environmental messages on drains around town reminding people of where their waste actually goes.

 

The newest artwork in an initiative by Plastic Bag Free Livingstone reminding people where their rubbish goes.
The newest artwork in an initiative by Plastic Bag Free Livingstone reminding people where their rubbish goes. Shayla Bulloch

Mayor Ludwig said these types of ideas make a huge difference to change how people think and consider how their actions can effect our oceans.

"The stencilled environmental messages on drains to raise community awareness of the impacts from waste going into the environment is a great example of a partnership project between Council and Plastic Bag Free Livingstone," Cr Lugwig said.

"Feedback on this initiative has been very positive and Council may also consider incorporating these types of messages in future Placemaking Strategy plans featuring local artists."

Jo is continually pushing Council to make a difference and is excited for the upcoming Parliamentary meeting in Yeppoon to talk about the waste policy they have sparked.

"The ball is really rolling and they are looking at using Livingstone to be the trial area before the ban fully comes in," she said.

"Ultimately our goal is to get rid of plastic altogether," she said.

"We are pushing for a BYO bag policy or to bring back the boxes."

Stay updated with Plastic Bag Free Livingstone on their Facebook page with Jo promising there will be more news to report after their meeting with Parliament.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill ludwig brittany lauga jo stoyel plastic bag ban plastic bag free livingstone

