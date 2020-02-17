Major expo to take over Rockhampton Showgrounds

The event will be held again in 2020.

The event will be held again in 2020.

THE countdown has begun to the 2020 Landholders Expo, which will take over the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday March 1.

The Landholders Expo – formally known as Small Landholders Day – is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council’s Pest Management Team with support from Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA).

Regulatory Committee Chair Councillor Ellen Smith said the expo offers a chance for the public to chat with experts as well as industry and government representatives on agricultural matters.

“This is set to be a fun, interactive, and educational day for everyone who comes along,” said Cr Smith.

“With more than 600 people in attendance last event, we are looking forward to an even bigger and better event this year.

“On the day we’ll see interactive presentations, great trade displays, and practical agricultural industry training sessions.

“The event is still open to applications for stallholders, so if you have a product or service that might be of interest to a rural or semi-rural landholder I encourage you to get in touch.

“There are no fees for stallholders, and no entrance fees on the day.”

Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA) CEO Elyse Riethmuller said that this event has always held an important space in FBA’s calendar.

“This year’s event promises to be the best yet as large property owners are invited to attend,” Ms Riethmuller said.

“Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA) is proud to be a major partner of the 2020 Landholders Expo and looks forward to meeting those caring for central Queensland country.

“We [Fitzroy Basin Association] will have a large stall at the 2020 Landholders Expo filled with staff accustomed to healing CQ land and creating productive pastures.

“Free resources, interactive landscape repair models and tailored advice will all be available at the stall.”

The 2020 Landholders Expo will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on March 1 from 8am to 4pm.

If you would like to exhibit at the 2020 Landholders Expo please submit your booking online at www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Major-Council-Events/Landholders-Expo