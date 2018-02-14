Major extension planned for iconic Rocky pub

EXCITING CHANGES: The Red Lion Hotel was given a facelift last year and this year a new beer garden will be added.

EXCITING CHANGES: The Red Lion Hotel was given a facelift last year and this year a new beer garden will be added. Facebook

BUSINESSMAN and developer Rob Carr believes Rockhampton is crying out for more upmarket outdoor dining and he has a plan to give the people what they want.

The Red Lion Hotel received an eye-catching makeover last year, which put the iconic venue back on the table as one of the city's top dining destinations.

To compliment this refurbishment, Mr Carr and co-owner Cameron Imrie have planned a beer garden extension set to take the hotel to the next level.

An application for the development was presented to and approved by Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and regulatory committee today.

Mr Carr said the first stage of the development was the garden bar and function area.

The second stage, which he hopes will be finished in time for Beef Australia 2018 in May, features the outdoor beer garden including a storeroom, bar and grill and a car park.

"I think Rockhampton's crying out for that style of dining,” Mr Carr said.

According to the application, the beer garden will have a semi-enclosed roof and replace the hotel's existing rear car park.

The Red Lion Hotel's Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie. Allan Reinikka ROK120117aredlion

An ancillary car park will be located at 140 Denham St, giving 11 spaces and creating new pedestrian access.

Mr Carr said the new bistro and stakehouse had been well received by the public, with the venue becoming a popular dining spot once again.

He said The Red Lion wouldn't be the same without this generous public support.

During the public notification period, there was one complaint against the proposal lodged with council.

However, officers assured councillors during the meeting that conditions had been placed on the development which would mitigate the impacts of noise on neighbouring homes.

These measures include treating the roof of the beer garden with acoustic absorption using an acoustic insulation product, noise limits imposed separate to operating hours and guidelines for waste disposal or deliveries to occur during the day.

Councillors were pleased to see the application, with meeting chair Cr Ellen Smith saying it was "great to see the hotel get a facelift”.

The application will be subject to final approval at the general council meeting on Tuesday.