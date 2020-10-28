Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard

BOTH a stranded yacht and an unrelated fire located at Great Keppel Island kept Yeppoon Coast Guard on its toes the past week.

It was a broken down vessel on Wednesday which began the run of major incidents.

Around 2pm Wednesday afternoon, Yeppoon Rescue One with Skipper Rex Kirk and crew were called to assist a nine metre cruiser.

The sole occupant had reportedly encountered a fuel problem near Miall Island, leaving them unable to travel and in need of a tow.

Fortunately, the vessel was towed safely to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving just before 4pm that same afternoon.

Thursday, however, had Yeppoon Rescue One dispatched around 7am to assist two vessels after reported troubles after encountering rough seas.

Rescue crews first tended to a nine metre power boat stranded on the rocks at the southern end of Main Beach, Great Keppel Island.

A decision was subsequently made to delay the mission until the tide had risen.

However, attention quickly turned to a 10 metre yacht with two persons on board drifting off Man and Wife Rocks.

The anchor line had reportedly fouled the boat propeller and its line had been cut.

Yeppoon Rescue One towed the yacht safely to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving just after 11am.

Soon after, the owner of the vessel at Great Keppel Island reported it had floated free off its perch – no further assistance was required.

Despite a mostly quiet weekend on the water due to average weather, the rescue service was involved in an emergency response at Great Keppel Island.

Damage of the arson fire at Great Keppel Island resort on Saturday.

A significant fire at the former staff quarters – believed to be the act of arson – sent emergency crews racing to the island.

Rockhampton Police later confirmed at least 20 lodgings had been destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Skipper Rex Kirk and crew were tasked with transporting one paramedic and four fire officers to the island around 4.30pm.

Yeppoon Rescue One arrived back at Rosslyn Bay Harbour around 10pm that same evening.