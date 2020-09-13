Menu
Two pathways at Capricorn Coast will soon be upgraded after receiving $300,000 from Queensland Government's Works for Queensland programme. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Two pathways at Capricorn Coast will soon be upgraded after receiving $300,000 from Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland programme. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Community

Major funding boost for Capricorn Coast pathways

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
TWO popular pathways at Capricorn Coast will soon receive massive upgrades after receiving $300,000 from Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Livingstone Shire Council received the funds to upgrade the Taylor St pathway at Keppel Sands and the Swordfish Ave pathway at Taranganba.

Ms Lauga said the Taylor St pathway work would involve the construction of a concrete shared pathway, about 210m, including lighting to provide safe pedestrian and cyclist connections between town activity centres.

She said the Swordfish Ave pathway would receive construction of a concrete shared pathway, about 300m, from Cedar Ave to Remora Park to provide safe pedestrian and cyclist connections between residential centres, commercial centre and the principal cycle network.

“This money is more funding for council which so far has received $3.4 million in Works for Queensland allocation,” she said.

“This is great news for local council jobs and for pathway users.”

She said works were expected to be completed by October 31.

