Major gas leak at Nth Rocky suburb

5pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a major gas leak affecting a suburb on the outskirts of North Rockhampton.

The location is at the corner of Terranova Drive and Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway) at Glenlee.

Initial reports suggest evacuations will be needed.

Terranova Drive is being blocked off from traffic.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

There are no patients requiring treatment and fire crews are believed to be evacuating a home that is potentially at risk.

More to follow.