PHOTOS: One person dead after horror Bruce Highway crash

A man lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the Bruce Highway near Yandina.

UPDATE 4PM:

A MOTORCYCLE rider has died after a Bruce Highway crash this afternoon.

Paramedics haven't transported anyone from the scene, after initial reports a truck and motorbike collided.

Police have said it was a single vehicle accident.

Sheets have been put up at the scene, which is still being cleared.

The crash occurred about 2.30pm near Yandina. Traffic is still banked up in south-bound lanes.

UPDATE 3pm:

A PATIENT is in a critical condition after a "truck and motorbike" crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were treating one patient for "critical" injuries at the crash scene at Yandina.

There are no reports of other injuries at this stage.

BREAKING:

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a motorbike and truck crash on the Bruce Hwy after multiple calls flooded emergency crews this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Yandina about 2.29pm to reports of a "truck and motorbike incident".

A spokesperson said paramedics and critical care paramedics were on the way to the scene after "multiple" emergency calls from passers-by.

Queensland Police Service reported a "driver and rider" have been injured.

Police said traffic has stopped 200m south of Ninderry Bridge on the Bruce Hwy and to "avoid the area".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene.