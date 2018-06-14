Coast trains shutdown after man fell on tracks

UPDATE: A MAN has escaped with his life after falling under a train at a northside Brisbane station.

The incident occurred at Virginia station about 4.15pm.

Police said the circumstances of the incident were not yet clear, but the man was alert and speaking with emergency crews who worked to remove him from underneath the train.

The incident has resulted in train suspensions for the Sunshine Coast, Caboolture, Redcliffe and Shorncliffe lines between Northgate and Geebung.

Queensland Rail has taken to social media urging passengers to seek alternative transport.

Commuters are stranded on Brisbane's northside after a man accidentally fell onto train tracks at Virginia railway station. Buses replacing trains. Motorists asked to avoid the area. Video: Elle Mortimer #bnetraffic #7News pic.twitter.com/t5X74awmUT — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) June 13, 2018

EARLIER: SUNSHINE Coast rail services have been stopped after a serious incident further south on the line.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the pedestrian and train incident, at Virginia in Brisbane, at 4.13pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were working to free the man, who was entrapped.

Queensland Rail confirmed its Caboolture, Sunshine Coast and Redcliffe lines had been suspended as a result.

"Alternative transport is being organised to convey customers between these stations however major delays can be expected," a Queensland Rail statement read.