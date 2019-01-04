Major incident in Sydney: Stabbing, carjacking, truck crash

Multiple police and ambulance crews are at the scene in Arncliffe. Picture: 7 News.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are at the scene in Arncliffe. Picture: 7 News.

A MAJOR police operation is underway in multiple locations across Sydney after a truck crashed, a taxi driver was carjacked, one person was stabbed and another was killed.

The incident unfolded when police tried to stop the 24-year-old driver of a 4WD because he was not displaying number plates on the Hume Highway, at Bass Hill in Sydney's west, shortly before 3pm.

According to police, the man rammed the police car and drove east towards Chullora, where he dumped the 4WD and stole a supermarket delivery truck from Waterloo Road.

He collided with up to five cars in Wiley Park, southwest Sydney, before smashing into several more on West Botany St in nearby Rockdale.

The man, from Greenacre, then ditched the stolen truck and started fighting a man who tried to intervene after seeing the commotion outside Fitness First gym.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au the bystander, also aged 24, was then stabbed.

"(The offender) was abusing someone, someone from the gym told him to calm down and break it up and he stabbed him," a man told The Daily Telegraph.

"Then he hijacked the cab and took off."

Channel 10 News spoke to Chris Burton, a tradesman who witnessed the Rockdale stabbing and went to the victim's aid.

"He was laying there, like, 'I'm going numb'. It was a good knife. It went all the way in," Mr Burton told 10 News.

"I put my hand on (the wound), sat him down and told him what my mother taught me, breathing techniques."

A Rockdale resident named Con described the attack as chaotic.

"There was a bloke in a Woolworths van and then he side swiped two cars there and side swiped another two cars, then he got out of the car and had a knife," he told The Daily Telegraph. "He was trying to hijack other cars, he's gone across the road and a kid from the gym - he's stabbed the kid then hijacked a cab and left," he said.

The victim has been taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition. A hospital spokesperson told news.com.au at 6pm the man's condition had improved and he was stable.

One witness described the attacker "was looking crazy and frazzled" before he carjacked a red taxi and fled the scene. The incident was captured on video by witnesses and shows the two men fighting in the middle of the street before the victim is stabbed. Another video shows the attacker carjacking the taxi moments later.

The Woolworths van at the stabbing scene in Rockdale. Picture: Instagram user @color_me_beautiful_by_jain

News.com.au understands emergency services were called to the scene on West Botany Road in Rockdale about 3.10pm today.

A related incident is reportedly unfolding on Forest Road near St Francis Xavier's Catholic Primary School in nearby Arncliffe.

Images of a body covered in a white sheet on a road in the suburb have started to appear on social media. Police confirmed the offender died after turning the weapon on himself.

Vision stills show the moment a man car-jacks a cab outside Fitness First in Sydney's Rockdale. The assailant allegendaly later stabbed himself to death. Picture: Abbas Salim

Police and ambulance services have multiple crews on scene and there are reports of helicopters in the area. A NSW Police spokesman said there was no indication the matter was terror-related.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, was working at a business on West Botany Street when people in shock were brought into the building. The witness told reporters that police and other onlookers told her a truck had run into cars before the driver carjacked a red taxi and fled.

A Woolworths truck remains parked on West Botany Road. News.com.au has contacted Woolworths for comment.

Both scenes are taped off and police are interviewing witnesses.

An Australian Federal Police spokesman did not answer questions in relation to reports members were at the scene.

Vision stills show the moment a man car-jacks a cab outside Fitness First in Sydney's Rockdale. Picture: Abbas Salim