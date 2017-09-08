Major industry players' big plans for Rocky business

DRIVING FORWARD: Greg and Monique Glyndwr at Rockhampton VW love their new lifestyle in Central Queensland.

THEY'VE been major players in the automotive industry in Melbourne for the past 15 years and now Greg and Monique Glyndwr have their eyes set on the Central Queensland market.

After falling in love with the region on a holiday to Yeppoon, the couple and their four children decided to make the move to Rockhampton.

Now Greg and Monique have stepped into the role of owners at Rockhampton Volkswagen, where they have big plans in the works.

From introducing another brand into the dealership to expanding, they have plans to plant their roots firmly in CQ.

With the business currently consisting of the Volkswagen dealership, Skoda service and two used car dealerships, Greg said he and Monique wanted to ensure they could create a premium customer service culture across all dealerships.

The pair say it's a blessing to work with a great product, but plan to expand their range. Allan Reinikka ROK070917aglyndwr

"Having a good product is a blessing because customers want your product and want to talk to you but if you haven't got the right people down there on the showroom floor then it won't work,” Greg said.

"I think everyone talks about the car business and it is the car business but they way we look at is is it is a people business,” Monique added.

The pair, who took over dealership this year, said it was thanks to their business partner they had the chance to come to Central Queensland and fall in love with its community spirit.

"Our business partner which we've worked with for five years in Melbourne bought this place from the previous owner,” Greg said.

"We were talking about bringing him into our business in Melbourne.

Greg & Monique Glyndwr at Rockhampton VW love their new lifestyle in Central Queensland. Allan Reinikka ROK070917aglyndwr

"But he said what about you come into my business up in Rockhampton.”

So the pair and their family made the move around mid-June to the beef capital.

"Coming from a city and to come somewhere like here you have this lovely sense of community and it is so amazing,” Monique said.

"We came up here and ended up coming to Yeppoon, fell in love with the whole area.”

The Glyndwrs fell in love with Central Queensland when they moved to Yeppoon, now they are the new operators behind Rockhampton VW. Allan Reinikka ROK070917aglyndwr

Greg and Monique first met in the automotive industry.

They already have planning permission to introduce a new brand to the dealership.

"It's a German brand and we've had involvement in the past,” Greg said.

"The word on the street is they would really love to see this brand in Rockhampton again,” Monique added.