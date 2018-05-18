Menu
Water supply issues will be affecting South Yeppoon today
Major leak interrupts South Yeppoon water supply

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
18th May 2018 9:45 AM

WATER Supplies to areas of South Yeppoon are currently being disrupted as a result of a large leak in a major trunk supply main.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised repairs to the leak will most likey take all day.

All areas south of Yeppoon including Lammermoor, Statue Bay, Mulambin, Causeway, Emu Park, Zilzie and Keppel Sands are requested to restrict water use to an absolute minimum.

Council advises water use should be restricted to essential house hold use only.

Activities such as washing clothes, watering gardens, washing cars, etc. should be left until supply is restored.

Council thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.

