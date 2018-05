Major leak interrupts South Yeppoon water supply

WATER Supplies to areas of South Yeppoon are currently being disrupted as a result of a large leak in a major trunk supply main.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised repairs to the leak will most likey take all day.

All areas south of Yeppoon including Lammermoor, Statue Bay, Mulambin, Causeway, Emu Park, Zilzie and Keppel Sands are requested to restrict water use to an absolute minimum.

Council advises water use should be restricted to essential house hold use only.

Activities such as washing clothes, watering gardens, washing cars, etc. should be left until supply is restored.

Council thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.