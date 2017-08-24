Major makeover for popular Cap Coast beach

DIRTY WORK: Volunteers gathered after a day of picking up debris at the Five Rocks Clean Up weekend last year. The event takes place again in September.

THE annual Five Rocks Clean Up weekend will be held from September 1-3 and everyone is invited to come along and camp on site to help keep that beautiful part of the Capricorn Coast pristine.

Shelly McArdle from Coastal Catchments said we were lucky to have such beautiful wild places so close to where we live and it was great to see local community organisations becoming part of the solution.

"Time and time again the date shows that debris consists of 75% plastic,” she said.

"The message is clear - we have to rise above plastic.

"The weekend will include exempt camping permits for volunteers and a Saturday evening barbecue for all.

"Clean-up bags are provided so all you need to do is bring yourself, your family or even your business, camping gear and personal supplies.”

Those interested in being part of this initiative can register by August 30 on the Surfriders Facebook page.

The weekend will include an educational presentation "Shoalwater and Corio Bays-RAMSAR Important Wetlands” by Birdlife Capricornia.

This event is proudly supported by the Fitzroy Basin Association through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare program and sponsored by Capricorn Catchments, Livingstone Shire Council, GenYadaba, Tangaroa Blue, You Earth, Rocky Instincts, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, The Coffee Club, CQ 4x4 Off-Road Club, Plastic Bag Free Livingstone, Capricorn Coast Surfriders and Birdlife Capricornia.