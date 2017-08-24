29°
News

Major makeover for popular Cap Coast beach

Trish Bowman | 24th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
DIRTY WORK: Volunteers gathered after a day of picking up debris at the Five Rocks Clean Up weekend last year. The event takes place again in September.
DIRTY WORK: Volunteers gathered after a day of picking up debris at the Five Rocks Clean Up weekend last year. The event takes place again in September. John McGrath

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE annual Five Rocks Clean Up weekend will be held from September 1-3 and everyone is invited to come along and camp on site to help keep that beautiful part of the Capricorn Coast pristine.

Shelly McArdle from Coastal Catchments said we were lucky to have such beautiful wild places so close to where we live and it was great to see local community organisations becoming part of the solution.

"Time and time again the date shows that debris consists of 75% plastic,” she said.

"The message is clear - we have to rise above plastic.

"The weekend will include exempt camping permits for volunteers and a Saturday evening barbecue for all.

"Clean-up bags are provided so all you need to do is bring yourself, your family or even your business, camping gear and personal supplies.”

Those interested in being part of this initiative can register by August 30 on the Surfriders Facebook page.

The weekend will include an educational presentation "Shoalwater and Corio Bays-RAMSAR Important Wetlands” by Birdlife Capricornia.

This event is proudly supported by the Fitzroy Basin Association through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare program and sponsored by Capricorn Catchments, Livingstone Shire Council, GenYadaba, Tangaroa Blue, You Earth, Rocky Instincts, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, The Coffee Club, CQ 4x4 Off-Road Club, Plastic Bag Free Livingstone, Capricorn Coast Surfriders and Birdlife Capricornia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Why these grey-nomads might never visit Yeppoon again

Why these grey-nomads might never visit Yeppoon again

Retired travellers say they've never encountered a stricter town

Stunning new attraction to lure tourists to Mount Archer

Fraser Park at the top of Mount Archer in Rockhhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Tourism push sees Rocky Council apply for extra funding

REVEALED: Why 150 CQU students are celebrating today

CQU PhD graduates ready for today's graduation ceremony and future challenges: Bruce Shuker (left), Susan Lancaster, Barbara O'Neill and Deepa Rijal.

Bruce Shuker is among the 152 students ready for the next step.

Company director dodged more than $2.3m tax

William Robert Feeney, 35, was jailed for dishonestly causing a risk of loss to the Commonwealth. He avoided paying more than $2.3 million in tax to the ATO while director of two Mackay mining services companies.

Had been the director of two Mackay mining services companies

Local Partners

Bizarre Yeppoon contest has taste buds tingling

Savoury pineapple pie competition launched ahead of Pinefest

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Valuable lessons for future CQ road users

PROJECT BOOYAH: Chaney Dakin learnt about many of the hazards to be aware of when driving on the road from Rockhampton Police's Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy.

"It's straight out unsafe. You shouldn't do that sort of thing.”

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

Stunning Home, Magnificent Views, Motivated sellers

12 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 4 $485,000

Nestled amongst other quality homes in a prestigious peaceful street sits this stunning executive home perfectly positioned high on an elevated 800m2 block.

Affordable Living with plenty of Extras

13 Mei Lynn Way, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Fresh, light and comfortable, this single level residence is a statement in low-maintenance family living! Buyers of all ages will appreciate the functional floor...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Frenchville Catchment/Pool/Shed

140 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

Let's start by simply highlighting some of the attributes: 3 spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Open plan lounge and dining rooms, making entertaining a...

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

Sold On

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever in Sold On