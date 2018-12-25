Major milestone achieved for the long awaited Rookwood Weir

FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will commence construction at this site in the dry season 2019.

FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will commence construction at this site in the dry season 2019. Contribute

WITH the State and Federal Government's finally on the same page about jointly operating Rookwood Weir, the long awaited project has achieved a major milestone.

The $352 million project set for construction west of Rockhampton in 2019, was expected to generate 300 direct jobs during construction, up to 2000 indirect jobs and inject a billion dollars a year into the local economy.

Late last week, the Queensland Government announced it had deposited its first $28 million instalment to build the Rookwood Weir into SunWater's cash drawer.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the payment of first instalment of the Queensland Government's $176 million contribution towards this project was an important milestone for the Rookwood Weir and the associated water scheme.

"SunWater has already begun preliminary surveying and testing work to bring this vital piece of infrastructure to fruition,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"On completion in 2022-23 Rookwood Weir will help secure the future of Rockhampton and Gladstone communities while providing more opportunities agricultural and industrial developments.

"SunWater is progressing the detailed design for the weir as well as progressing a range of other preparatory steps to be ready to commence construction following engagement of contractors in 2019.”

Mr O'Rourke said Rookwood Weir had the potential to provide 76,000 megalitres of new water allocations to supplying urban, industrial and agricultural customers.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was proud of her government's co-contribution to the $352 million project which would guarantee jobs and security of supply for the region.

"The next milestone is for the agreement to be finalised between the Queensland Government and the Commonwealth which outlines long-term responsibilities, including shared operating costs,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This is vital, additional water storage for urban and agricultural expansion which will bring more jobs and more prosperity to Central Queensland.”