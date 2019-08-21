Major music festival adds Isaac region town to tour

AUSTRALIA'S largest music festival is making its way to a small Isaac region community.

The Festival of Small Halls will visit Clermont halfway through their tour from Dorrigo in New South Wales to Queenscliff in Victoria.

The festival will bring The Jellyman's Daughter, Ash Bell and Sara Tindle to small towns across the country.

The festival is dedicated to bringing music to rural and regional areas.

Producer Eleanor Rigden said programming the tour hand in hand with some of Australia's biggest music festivals mean regional communities could leverage access to some of the best acts.

"These towns are some of the friendliest, most welcoming places I have ever been to,” Ms Rigden said.

"We're inviting people to come away with us, plan a road trip and really experience the double whammy of this brilliant music alongside the country hospitality and hosts that just have to be seen to be believed.”

Hailing from Edinburgh, The Jellyman's Daughter are one of Scotland's most innovative new exports and are looking forward to the unique exposure of the tour.

"We couldn't be more excited about our first tour of Australia,” one half of the duo, Graham Coe, said.

"It will be both of our first times over there and we're looking forward to playing our music to a bunch of friendly Australian faces on the other side of the world, meeting some dangerous animals and finally getting to experience some (real) hot weather.

"We're also excited about getting out of the cities and seeing the diversity in the communities. Touring is really the best way to properly experience a country and we're super grateful that we'll have the opportunity to do that in Australia.”

This will be Bell's second run at the Festival of Small Halls. He's formed a new partnership with Sara Tindley, who is fresh to the band from her fourth solo album, produced by Nick Didia. Together they've created an iconic Australia roots sound which reaches down into the soul of the listener.

The Festival of Small Halls will be in Clermont on November 7. For more information, click here.