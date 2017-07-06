28°
News

Major new shopping complex on cards for Rockhampton

Amber Hooker
| 6th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
A new shopping complex is proposed for the corner of Norman Rd and Nagle Dr, Norman Gardens.
A new shopping complex is proposed for the corner of Norman Rd and Nagle Dr, Norman Gardens. Google Image

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MASSIVE mix-use complex could deliver exciting new retail, lifestyle and food offerings to North Rockhampton.

Bushflower Property are in discussions to secure a large-scale supermarket, and have their sights on fast food outlets such as Burger Urge, GYGs and Grill'd to fill future floor space in Norman Gardens.

The vision, outlined in a development application submitted to the Rockhampton Regional Council, also pitches speciality stores (1050m sq), a service station (1465m sq), gym and allied health services such as a medical centre, pharmacy and dentist.

Nestled on 170ha on the corner of Norman Rd and Nagle Dr, the centre would require 199 car parks and provide a unique offering to Norman Gardens' fast growing residential area.

Vision Surveys town planner Marcus Fossey lodged the development application Friday on behalf of his Brisbane-based clients; a father-and-two-sons trio who have already "done a lot of work" in Blackwater.

Mr Fossey said while there were elements of risk in any project, he is confident in the code assessable development meets all council's criteria, and explained the land is zoned for a mixed-use "local centre".

"There will be a lot of opportunity for employment," Mr Fossey said, pending council approval.

"You have got supermarkets and medical as well.. there is a lot of merit to the project."

The Yeppoon resident said there was plenty of opportunity for a service station to capture motorists on their Yeppoon-Rockhampton commute, and envisioned a drive-through coffee shop could capture the same market.

Mr Fossey said when his client saw the piece of land was with receivers, they seized the opportunity and settled the sale about one month ago.

They were also encouraged by the RRC's Development Incentive Policy, which offers discretionary financial and non-financial support for commercial and industrial developments.

Mr Fossey said while council would "wear the cost", it drove local and national investment which would in turn generate construction jobs and ongoing employment.

The proof appears to be in Stockland Rockhampton's exciting vision for a $45 million extension, connecting the existing building with an expanded cinema complex via a covered mall from The Terrace.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

If Stockland's development application is approved, it would include a new entertainment and leisure precinct featuring 11 food and speciality stores.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  construction development development application jobs rockhampton rockhampton regional council stockland

Just In

Horror north Rocky fight ends in attempted hit and run

Horror north Rocky fight ends in attempted hit and run

Rockhampton police investigating serious incident in Norman Gardens which left one man in Rockhampton Hospital.

Footballer to fight assault and dangerous driving charges

Russell Webber. Capras vs Mackay Cutters at Browne Park. Intrust Super Cup. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

District court matter discontinued, others to go to trial

Rocky teen rushed to hospital after early morning assault

Ambulance generic

Emergency services were called to a Kawana address around 4.30am.

Construction company reveals key to Rocky success

Ann Holmes and Monica Lazzaretti.

They gave a select group of residents a sneak peek

Local Partners

Move over Mozart, here's Rocky's teen musical genius

You won't believe what this 15-year-old can do...

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Safety first for Mercy Day Respite Centre

SAFETY FIRST: Repco North Rockhampton have kindly donated to install new seat belts into Mercy Day Respite Centre's bus free of charge.

Repco donates bus seat belts

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

NICK Kyrgios has drowned his Wimbledon sorrows with an all-night party at an infamous London nightclub.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Vision of Rocky's bright cultural future features massive 'yellow thing'

Rockhampton wants to know: What is this yellow thing?

New information on social media mystery comes to light.

Star attraction arrives for Rocky's major cultural festival

Economic Development Manager Chris Ireland and Mayor Margaret Strelow with the Spiegel Tent due to be set up this week for River Festival.

It may not look like much now, but wait until next week...

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $299,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $699,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Renovates Delight

323 Greenlake Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $519,000

This property offers so much potential and with 90% of the renovations completed for you. This double story brick home is situated on a 25 Acre allotment. ...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!