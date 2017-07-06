Major new shopping complex on cards for Rockhampton

A new shopping complex is proposed for the corner of Norman Rd and Nagle Dr, Norman Gardens.

A MASSIVE mix-use complex could deliver exciting new retail, lifestyle and food offerings to North Rockhampton.

Bushflower Property are in discussions to secure a large-scale supermarket, and have their sights on fast food outlets such as Burger Urge, GYGs and Grill'd to fill future floor space in Norman Gardens.

The vision, outlined in a development application submitted to the Rockhampton Regional Council, also pitches speciality stores (1050m sq), a service station (1465m sq), gym and allied health services such as a medical centre, pharmacy and dentist.

Nestled on 170ha on the corner of Norman Rd and Nagle Dr, the centre would require 199 car parks and provide a unique offering to Norman Gardens' fast growing residential area.

Vision Surveys town planner Marcus Fossey lodged the development application Friday on behalf of his Brisbane-based clients; a father-and-two-sons trio who have already "done a lot of work" in Blackwater.

Mr Fossey said while there were elements of risk in any project, he is confident in the code assessable development meets all council's criteria, and explained the land is zoned for a mixed-use "local centre".

"There will be a lot of opportunity for employment," Mr Fossey said, pending council approval.

"You have got supermarkets and medical as well.. there is a lot of merit to the project."

The Yeppoon resident said there was plenty of opportunity for a service station to capture motorists on their Yeppoon-Rockhampton commute, and envisioned a drive-through coffee shop could capture the same market.

Mr Fossey said when his client saw the piece of land was with receivers, they seized the opportunity and settled the sale about one month ago.

They were also encouraged by the RRC's Development Incentive Policy, which offers discretionary financial and non-financial support for commercial and industrial developments.

Mr Fossey said while council would "wear the cost", it drove local and national investment which would in turn generate construction jobs and ongoing employment.

The proof appears to be in Stockland Rockhampton's exciting vision for a $45 million extension, connecting the existing building with an expanded cinema complex via a covered mall from The Terrace.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If Stockland's development application is approved, it would include a new entertainment and leisure precinct featuring 11 food and speciality stores.