Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker.
Crime

Major operation intercepts Schoolies-bound drugs

Scott Sawyer
by
14th Nov 2018 6:12 PM
A MAJOR Schoolies drug bust has pulled more than $100,000 worth of illicit substances off the streets.

State Crime Command officers from the State's Drug Squad, along with Rapid Action Patrols Group officers and Gold Coast detectives launched operations on the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast hinterland which netted a mass of arrests.

Operation Quebec Persia led to the arrest of 31 people on 119 charges for alleged supply and trafficking of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, cannabis and performance and image-enhancing drugs, many of which were destined for the Gold Coast for Schoolies.

Operation Pine led to search warrants carried out in Kenilworth by local detectives, which resulted in 17 people being arrested on 77 charges.

Drug and Serious Crime Group detective Superintendent Jon Wacker said 5kg of dried cannabis bud and more than 700 mature plants had been seized as part of the operation.

"From the packaging from both operations it was very clear that these products were stacked and racked and ready to go on sale on the illicit market," Supt Wacker said.

The major operation was carried out over five months.

