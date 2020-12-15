Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

5G explained: How does it work?
News

Major outage for Optus customers

by Shae Mcdonald
15th Dec 2020 12:31 PM

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

 

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

 

 

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

Originally published as Major outage for Optus customers

More Stories

editors picks optus optus outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Premium Content DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Crime He was just trying to help her out by offering to pay her car registration and taking her groceries when she was sick

        • 15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        Exciting next step in plan to open Surf Lakes to public

        Premium Content Exciting next step in plan to open Surf Lakes to public

        News There’s huge interest in Cap Coast’s wave making facility opening to the public ...

        ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is a rare talent

        Premium Content ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is a rare talent

        Rugby League Rugby league legend impressed by CQ duo.

        UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Premium Content UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Breaking It is understood a woman was ‘conscious but not alert’ after a reported bicycle...