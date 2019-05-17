Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

CASH SPLASH: Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and LNP's candidate Michelle Landry have promised millions for the region in the lead up to the federal election.

GIVEN that the two major parties are the only realistic prospects to form government after Saturday's election, their Capricornia election commitments make for interesting reading.

Irrespective of who wins, more than a billion dollars will be showered on the electorate thanks to both parties committing to a number of projects - some of which are already fully funded by the government.

These projects include the Rockhampton Ring Road ($800 million), Rookwood Weir ($176 million), South Rocky Flood Levee ($25 million), Yeppoon Rd upgrades ($64 million LNP, $47.5 million from ALP), Beef Australia exposition in May 2021 ($3.9 million) and upgrade to Stanage Bay Rd ($21.6 million).

Added up, these Capricornia commitments total $1.09 billion.

The LNP's Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson have a number of commitments they will deliver if their party takes government but was unclear which projects would be taken off the table if the major party was to form government without their candidate winning in Capricornia.

Both candidates have listed projects which encompass multiple election districts and consequently have been omitted from the final funding total for campaign promises.

Ms Landry was offering 16 pledges totalling more than $74.14 million including the additional $16.5 million more than Labor committed to the duplication of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Her big ticket points of difference include $20 million for a Yeppoon Convention Centre, $10 million for Urannah Dam, $10 million to build Rockhampton's Art Gallery and $12 million for Sarina's Dr Gomes' Heart of Australia service.

Mr Robertson made 13 pledges totalling $86.55 million.

His major spending promises included $25 million for tourism infrastructure on Great Keppel Island, $16.5 million to upgrade Sarina Hospital, $15 million for a Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub and $19.3 million for upgrades to Rockhampton Hospital.

$20 million to 1,000 seat convention centre at Yeppoon

$10 million to kick-start Urannah Dam

$10,000,000 to build the Rockhampton Art Gallery

$12,000,000 to Dr Gomes' Heart of Australia service coming to Sarina

$2,000,000 to PCYC Rockhampton youth crime prevention programme

$2,100,000 to help better co-ordinate welfare services in Rockhampton

$50,000 to upgrade Finch Hatton Emergency Airstrip

$20,000 for Emu Park Surf Lifesavers to refurbish and upgrade their clubhouse facilities

$2,500 for the Mill Gallery Yeppoon to help improve their great shop on Normanby St.

$330,000 for two new netball courts for Capricorn Coast Netball Association at their Barmaryee home

$20,000 for upgrades to the Capricorn Coast Volunteer Coast Guard's Rosslyn Harbour base

$675,000 for funding for 3 traffic black spots in CQ

$300,000 to build new pens for the Koorana Crocodile Farm

$146,200 to upgrade lighting at Swan Park, home of the Yeppoon Swans

Unknown spend between Gracemere and North Rockhampton as part of $254 million to Mt Isa to Yeppoon corridor

Unknown spend in Rockhampton for $30 million for School of Mining and Manufacturing (based in Rockhampton and Gladstone)

16 pledges totalling = $74.14 million (including $16.5 million extra for Yeppoon Rd duplication)

Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson

$25 million to transform and rejuvenate Great Keppel Island

$16.5 million for refurbishment and modernisation of Sarina hospital

$15 million to restore the Rockhampton rail workshop as a manufacturing hub

$11.1 million to build a new Cardiac Theatre at Rockhampton Hospital

$8.2 million refurbishment of mental health ward at Rockhampton hospital

$2.95 million for upgrade of the Clermont saleyards and show ground precinct

$2 million to address Sarina Beach black spots

$1 million for report to investigate Rockhampton Airport upgrade

$1.5 million new funding for CQ Livestock Centre of Excellence

$800,000 upgrade of Moranbah Eastern Sporting Precinct

$500,000 for new and improved facilities for Capricorn Coast surf lifesaving

$2 million for highway planning

Unknown spend in Rockhampton for $2.2 million funding for CQU TAFE upgrade and equipment for Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone and Emerald.

13 pledges totalling = $86.55 million