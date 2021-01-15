Major plans for Big W at Stockland Rockhampton

Rockhampton’s Big W is set to undergo major refurbishments as part of a company wide project.

Tenders for the work have been advertised online with trades required including painting, shop fitting, partitions, ceilings and doors, demolition, hydraulic services and electrical services.

The budget has been listed as $100,000 to $250,000.

When asked about the works, The Morning Bulletin received confirmation of the projet from Big W.

“As part of our investment in our store network, customers will experience new and improved designs and fixtures in our kitchen, dining and appliance areas of our stores across Australia, Big W said in a statement.

“This refurbishment across the majority of our network is due to be completed by the end of 2021.

“We are pleased to confirm that our Rockhampton store is one of the stores where this refurbishment will take place.”

It was announced last year up to 30 unprofitable Big W stores would close by 2022 to cut costs as the company has felt the effects of many stores having to close in COVID-19 lockdowns.

Three Sydney stores and one Queensland store closed in April last year with another three stores in Victoria and New South Wales to close at the end of this month.

Big W has not confirmed which other stores would close and has stated all stores would be “reviewed on their future growth potential”.

It would take the stores across the country from 180 to about 153.

There are Big W stores in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emerald, however given refurbishments works are being carried out at the Rockhampton store it is not likely to close.

MORE STOCKLAND ROCKHAMPTON NEWS

A new food outlet opened at the centre this week.

Sushi Hyo opened in the former Cotton On store near The Terrace and Cotton On has moved down the way to take up parts of the former Harris Scarfe store, next door to Rebel Sport.

She’s All That fashion retail store has also opened at the centre.

The store was previously in East St before closing in 2018 and operating online.

The QBD Books Rockhampton store was awarded 2020 Store of the Year in December.