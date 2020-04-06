Major plans for Rocky Basketball complex

BASKETBALL: With Rockets players no longer permitted to take to the court under tough COVID-19 restrictions, Rockhampton Basketball is committed to making the best of a bad situation.

While the organisation endures an indefinite shutdown, general manager Wade Rebetzke has followed through on plans to give the venue and its programs a facelift.

“The shutdown, it’s somewhat good timing for us, obviously we can’t play at the moment so we’re doing whatever we can to improve the place,” he said.

“The courts were planned. We were trying to do it after the end of last season, but it didn’t happen. They look fantastic now though and we can’t wait until we get everyone back and playing.”

As he and many other sporting code members face a cancelled season, Mr Rebetzke remains in positive spirits for an eventual reopening.

“At the moment it’s us trying to put some programs in place so that when we are able to get back into the swing of things, we’re able to hit the ground running.”

He said programs would be targeted at children of all ages, adding he was particularly keen to see those who have yet to experience the game join in.

“There’ll be plenty for kids of all ages to participate in like learn to play programs. There will be so many kids starved of sport so I imagine they will all be really eager to get back at it. “The growth involves us getting as many people involved in our sport as possible.”

As for a reopening date, Mr Rebetzke said a final decision depended on government regulations.

“It’s really out of our hands. We take a lot of advice from Basketball Queensland and they will be given the guidelines about when and how we can eventually re-open.

“For now, it’s a case of watch this space. I know when we can get back to it everyone is going to be keen to play, that’s the positive that I look forward to and hopefully we can push forward as an organisation.”