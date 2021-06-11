Major power outage affects 1000+ residents in North Rocky

An expected power outage has wiped out electricity across North Rockhampton.

More than 1000 North Rockhampton residents are without power after an unexpected outage hit the area on Friday afternoon.

According to Ergon Energy’s Outage Finder, the loss of supply was due to damage that required emergency repairs, with crews searching for the fault.

The outage, which was reported at 3.10pm, affected 1369 residents in Frenchville, Mount Archer, Norman Gardens, and the wider North Rockhampton area.

It is unknown when power will be restored to the affected areas.