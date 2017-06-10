Major prize announced for Black Dog Ball raffle

GENEROUS DONATION: Dealer principal of DC Motors Peter Scherer with the Black Dog Ball commitee at the launch event on Thursday.

A BRAND new Honda Jazz has been unveiled as the major raffle prize of the 2017 Black Dog Ball.

Sponsors and supporters came together in the DC Motors showroom in Rockhampton on Thursday night to officially launch the 2017 event which has raised over $100,000 since 2013.

DC Motors' Peter Scherer, who is a long time Black Dog ball sponsor, donated the Honda Jazz in partnership with the Honda Motor Company.

The prize, valued in excess of $19,000, will assist the Black Dog Ball committee in their fundraising efforts to aid and deliver mental health initiatives across Central Queensland.

Mr Scherer said DC Motors was proud to partner with the Black Dog Ball and support their endeavours to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well being.

"We greatly appreciate that funds raised from the ball stay here in CQ, and particularly that every cent raised from the raffle of the Honda Jazz will boost their activities and initiatives," Mr Scherer said.

"We are thrilled to be able to support this important community event and share in the committee's vision to make a difference."

Black Dog Ball committee member Debbie Hughes was overwhelmed by the generosity of DC Motors, The Honda Motor Company and all of the event's valued sponsors.

"When Peter approached us at last year's ball and asked how we'd feel about DC Motors donating a car in 2017, we were lost for words," Ms Hughes said.

"We are honoured that DC Motors and Honda nominated The Black Dog Ball as a worthy recipient for this incredible prize. We are very excited about the potential that the car raffle has to create even further awareness, and engage the broader community, to break down the barriers around mental ill health and depression."

The winner of the Honda Jazz will be announced at the event on Saturday, October 7 at Paradise Lagoons.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, and with only 200 being sold, it represents great odds.

The committee are also offering a payment option of 10 weekly instalments of $10. All proceeds benefit The Black Dog Ball and CQ mental health initiatives.

Tickets for this year's Black Dog Ball and the Honda Jazz are on sale now at www.blackdogball.com.au.