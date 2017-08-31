Bright future: Could a jobs boom loom for this CQ business?

A LOCAL quarry is certainly interested in what flow-on effects of major infrastructure projects about to get underway in the region will have on their business.

Marmor Quarry manager Peter Shearman was one of 120 people who attended yesterday's Capricornia Major Projects Forum organised by Capricorn Enterprise and the Federal Department of AusIndustry.

He said the quarry, which had been operational since 1996, currently had eight workers.

Mr Shearman said yesterday's forum was about seeing what's coming down the track, about forecasting what business could do and how to grow a business going forward.

He said it went over staff issues and what expertise businesses needed to bring in.

"We are currently contracting to WBHO (Infrastructure) and we are providing all the road base materials or ingredients to make the roads," Mr Shearman said.

"Shoalwater Bay or anything with Adani will have a flow on effect into this area which we can have a look at. Things like supplying materials maybe to the local people who supply materials to Adani or any add on service.

"We're trying to sustain consistent employment for skilled people ... if we can get more business, we can get more local people."

He said the forum was a bit of a meet and greet as everyone in the room had an interest in growing their business.