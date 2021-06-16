Major race day to launch winter carnival

The long awaited Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Winter Racing Carnival swings into action at Callaghan Park racecourse on Saturday with the Girls Grammar Race Day.

The meeting has been one of the social highlights of the RJC’s annual racing calendar for well over a decade and Saturday promises to be no different.

If it’s glamour that you wish to see on a racecourse, the fashions on display on Saturday rival those of the Spring Racing Carnival in Melbourne.

The RJC’s Kelly Suli said there was an array of prizes for the various categories of Fashions in the Field.

“No race day outfit is complete without stylish millinery. The winner of the best hat will be chosen from the Girls Grammar party area and will be recognised with a $450 voucher for a custom piece of millinery from Embellish Atelier-Couture Millinery from award-winning milliner Catherine Kelly,” Suli said.

The best dressed men haven’t been overlooked with a valuable gift basket prize courtesy of Chemist Warehouse.

The highlight of the fashions will be that of the category of best dressed lady with the winner to receive a voucher valued at $1000 from Something Different.

“The Girls Grammar meeting is always a brilliant occasion and I am sure Saturday will be no different. Better still the weather forecast is very positive with a mostly sunny day which of course is wonderful news for all those patrons attending Callaghan Park,” Suli said.

On the racetrack, horse numbers are sound which will ensure a top spectacle for those on course.

The day will feature the presence of a sizeable group of visiting horses from throughout Queensland. Sunshine Coast trainers Garnett Taylor, Natalie McCall, and Darryl Hansen will be represented with a competitive array of runners.

Talented Bundaberg galloper Mr Phenomenal from the Darryl Gardiner stable is provided with his chance to get back into the winner’s list when he contests the $15K Open Handicap (1400m).

At time a tad difficult to follow through some disappointing performances, Mr Phenomenal looks well above his rivals in the race provided he brings his best form to the racecourse.

The RJC’s Winter Carnival format steps up a notch after Saturday with the running of the time honoured Tattersall’s Sprint the (1200m) on Friday, June 25.

The $30,000 race is always a handy guide to the progress of local runners set to contest the $100K Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) on Friday, July 9.

The winner of the Tatts Sprint is an automatic qualifier for the Newmarket.

On Sunday June 27, the $30K Tattersalls Cup (1600m) spearheads a rich eight race TAB card with the outcome of most races having some bearing on the feature Rockhampton Cup (1600m) program on Saturday, July 10.

