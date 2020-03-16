Major renovations for tired Rocky complex

Longin Kenealy will redevelop the Highway Palms shopping complex on Yaamba Road

IT IS looking a bit tired and old as it hasn’t had any renovations in 40-odd years, but Highway Palms in North Rockhampton will soon have a fresh look.

Toowoomba investor Longin Kenealy purchased the Yaamba Rd site for $2.5 million in January 2019 and plans to spend a further $500,000 to $1 million bringing it up to scratch.

Mr Kenealy’s background is mostly in commercial and industrial property development, with the Highway Palms complex his first retail site.

He is a regular visitor to Rockhampton, saw the site for sale and thought it was a “good investment”.

“It’s a fantastic location, high traffic count, middle of a large residential area, caravan park across the road and a school,” Mr Kenealy said.

“People who live in Yeppoon go home this way so it is one of the main thoroughfares.

“There is no convenience centres on this side of the highway.”

Highway Palms under renovations.

With a bit of modernising, Mr Kenealy believes the centre has the potential to regain its former glory as a busy hub.

The works are expected to take two to three months to complete.

“There is no reason we cant get it back like that,” he said.

“Get a good mix of tenants which will blend in with the existing tenants.

“It’s going to look so good, it hasn’t changed in 40 years, just a coat of paint every now and again.

“You can see it's the 1980s look, it’s just time for a refurbishment.”

The site’s current tenants include Kev Brown’s Butchery, Cold Rock, Pizza Hut, Doblo’s Seafoods and Golden Palm Chinese Takeaway.

Over the years businesses including Video Ezy, Repco, Tackleworld, Wok Me, Studio Pedro, Norris Wholesale Cash and Carry, Bargain Boat Bits and Nourish Foods CQ have called the complex home.

Mr Kenealy has had some interest and shown some ­prospective tenants for the spare spaces. The available tenancies range from 69 sq m up to 800 sq m and there are 54 on-site car park.

The shopping village hasn’t had major works done in 40 years.

A cafe bakery would go well Mr Kenealy said, or a convenience shop/supermarket down the back.

“A newsagency, post office, anything that attracts lots of people,” he said.

“It’s a great spot for a medical centre, huge area at the back, with council permission, get some doctors in there and a chemist shop, it would be ideal, be great for a seven day centre.

“If someone wants to start up a new business or relocate their business to a busy road... We will have a look at anyone who wants to come along.”

Mr Kenealy’s said accessibility was a big drawcard as “people want to get in and out quickly”.

“The access to the shops is so easy, you come of the highway, park in front of the shop and go in,” he said.